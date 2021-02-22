Zimbabwe: Tongayi Chirisa to Announce Star FM Awards Nominees

United States-based Zimbabwean actor Arnold Tongayi Chirisa will tonight announce the full list of the Star FM Listeners' Choice Awards 2021 nominees.

Organisers of the show have confirmed the latest development and said the announcement will be made at 7pm on their social media pages.

They will be held virtually on March 13.

Star FM head of programming, Steve Vickers, said the awards will be hosted virtually.

"Our hashtag is "#RespectTheHustle" -- it was a tough year, but so much good music was released, and we saw artistes embracing the new normal through online shows and continuing to record music," he said.