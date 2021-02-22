Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 101,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of February 22, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,829,402.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 101,336 and 3,382,176 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,503,796 - and 49,053 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (481,155), Tunisia (228,362), Egypt (178,151), Ethiopia (152,806), and Nigeria (152,074).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.