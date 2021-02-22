Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Manicaland in Vaccination Drive

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Manicaland has launched the Covid 19 vaccination programme at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare where the initial batch of health care workers received the Sinopharm shot.

More teams are carrying out the vaccinations at all district hospitals and are expected to move to the smaller health institutions after that.

Provincial epidemiology disease control officer Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga, who was the first frontline worker to get inoculated in the province encouraged all frontline staff to take the shot.

"I am happy that I am the first person to be injected with the SARS-Cov2 vaccine here at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. My work as the Provincial epidemiology disease control officer is to encourage people to prevent all diseases. So I am urging all other health care workers to take the vaccine," he said.

Provincial medical director Dr Simon Nyadundu said the province received 28 000 doses of the vaccine, which has already been distributed to the districts.

"We have various centres which have started the vaccinations. For today, most of our teams are operating at the bigger hospitals in the districts then from there, we move on to the local facilities where they will be vaccinating all the health care workers," he said.

