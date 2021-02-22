Congo-Kinshasa: Three Killed in Attack On UN World Food Programme Convoy in DR Congo

Google Maps/screenshot
A map showing the location of Goma (on Lake Kivu) and the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
22 February 2021
UN News Service

The Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a World Food Programme (WFP) staff member, together with an Italian embassy official, were killed on Monday during an attack on a UN convoy in the east of the country, the agency has said.

A number of other passengers travelling with the delegation were injured.

The group was travelling from Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, to visit a WFP-run school feeding programme in Rutshuru (about 40 miles north of Goma), the agency said in a statement.

"WFP will work with national authorities to determine the details behind the attack, which occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts", the agency added, noting that it is in close contact with the Italian authorities through its offices at its Rome headquarters and in the DRC.

According to media reports, the attack took place around 10 am local time. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although a number of armed groups are active in the region.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved.

