Zimbabwe: Duo's 16 House-Breaking Spree Ends

Police have arrested two suspects on allegations of breaking into 16 houses in and around Chitungwiza and Harare, targeting various electrical gadgets and property.

Investigations have revealed that the two suspects were being given information by their girlfriends concerning their intended targets.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Rachael Muteweri yesterday confirmed the arrest of Daniel Tonderai Shonhai (36) and Mike Jameson (31), who have since appeared at Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court and were remanded in custody to March 1 for trial.

"The duo has been arrested and is facing 16 counts of unlawful entry and theft cases. During the period extending from March 2020 to February 2021, the duo wreaked havoc and caused sleepless nights to Chitungwiza and Harare residents, resulting in a surge in unlawful entry and theft cases.

"They would break and unlawfully enter into the complainants' houses stealing valuables ranging from plasma televisions, gas tanks, speakers and many more."

Det Asst Insp Muteweri said detectives from CID Chitungwiza got information that the duo was behind the spate of such cases and reacted to the information.

"Investigations carried out unearthed that the duo was working in cahoots with their girlfriends," she said.

"The girlfriends would scout and supply them with information concerning their intended targets. Armed with the information, the duo would later on pounce on the unsuspecting victims during the night."

In one of the cases which occurred on February 6, the suspects broke into one of the complainants' house where they stole a 32-inch Samsung television, two plate gas stove, two plate electric stove, open view decorder, Ecco DVD, invertor, 9kg gas tank and various groceries.

Using the same strategy, they broke into another complainant's house and stole a 32-inch Ecco television, home theatre, gas tank, two DSTV decoders and other valuables.

Upon arrest, the suspects led detectives to the recovery of some of the stolen property.

Said Det Asst Insp Muteweri: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to thank members of the public for supplying credible information that led to the arrest of the accused persons.

"We continue to encourage members of the public to embrace target hardening and target removal techniques by reinforcing all security systems and ensuring that all targets are removed from where they can be easily accessed by criminals."