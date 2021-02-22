Zimbabwe: Lockdown Reprieve for Customs Clearing Agents

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government has revised lockdown regulations and classified customs clearing agents and freight forwarders operating inland and at the country's ports of entry/exit as essential service providers in a move set to enhance regional and international trade facilitation.

Prior to the latest move, some freight forwarders had resorted to closing shop as early as 3pm to avoid confrontation with security agencies since there was no clear position regarding their operations.

As a result, the availability of a thin staff of the customs agents had started to affect the movement of cargo across the borders.

The latest changes are contained in Statutory Instrument 45 of 2021 (Public Health (Covid19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) (No 2) Amendment order 2021 (No 14).

"The (Public Health (Covid19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) (No 2) Amendment order 2020 published in Statutory Instrument No 200 of 2020 is amended in section to (interpretation of definition) in the definition of essential service by the insertion of the following paragraph... the work of a clearing agent as defined in the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02)," read part of the new regulations.

A Beitbridge-based freight forwarder, Mr Innocent Moyo said the latest move by the Government was commendable.

He said they had experienced serious challenges accessing the border post in the last few months because they were not recognised as essential workers.

"At the same time, we were expected to facilitate the movement of cargo on a 24-hour basis.

Commercial trucks were getting stuck at the border and causing congestion. The space at the border is already limited due to the ongoing construction works to modernise it. We applaud this move," he said.

The Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe, (SFAAZ), chief executive officer, Mr Joseph Musariri said the new regulations were a result of a series of lobbying from various players in their sector.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.