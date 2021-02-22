Zimbabwe: Nssa Vice President Burial Today

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Supporters Association, vice president, Eber Judith Javachava, who died in a road accident on Saturday, will be buried today at Glen Forest.

Condolence messages continued to pour in yesterday, for one of the domestic game's most passionate fans.

She was well known, in football circles, as a Warriors and Dynamos superfan.

"I have learnt with shock, and sadness, about the tragic death of Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters Association vice president, Eber Judith Javachava, who was involved in a road traffic accident," said Warriors cheerleader, Chris "Romario" Musekiwa.

"We have been robbed of a fearless, passionate fan, a caring and loving mother and advisor to supporters and players.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the entire football fraternity.

"We pray that God gives us strength, and comfort, during this tough time."

ZIFA Northern Region secretary-general, Sweeney Mushonga, said the football fraternity had lost one of their pillars, who always fought for its best interests.

"It is so sad that we lost one of our great supporters, who would go out of her way to see that the game is going on well.

"We are left with a big hole, which cannot be filled by anyone," said Mushonga.

Mourners are gathered at Number 5527, Glen Norah A Flats.

Read the original article on The Herald.

