Zimbabwe: Just in - Vaccination Rolled Out in Mash-West... .health Workers, Journalists Vaccinated

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HEALTH personnel from the Health and Child Care ministry and journalists were the first to volunteer to receive the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine in Mashonaland West province this morning.

Among the volunteers were; chief director curator services in the ministry Dr Maxwell Reza Hove, Zimbabwe Nurses Association provincial chairperson, Sister Kudakwashe Kokanai and journalist Nunurai Jena who got their jabs at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Dr Hove said he chose to get vaccinated so as to encourage other health workers to take up the jab. He dispelled misconceptions surrounding the Sinopharm vaccine saying it was a traditional drug that was safe to use.

"Sinopharm is a traditional vaccine that is developed just like other vaccines we are used to as a nation.

"We opted for it because the other vaccines are being developed using laboratory systems and have not been tested on people," he said.

Sister Kokanai (38) said the process was simple and prompt.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.