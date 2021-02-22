Zimbabwe: Just in - Vaccination Rolled Out in Mash-West... .health Workers, Journalists Vaccinated

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HEALTH personnel from the Health and Child Care ministry and journalists were the first to volunteer to receive the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine in Mashonaland West province this morning.

Among the volunteers were; chief director curator services in the ministry Dr Maxwell Reza Hove, Zimbabwe Nurses Association provincial chairperson, Sister Kudakwashe Kokanai and journalist Nunurai Jena who got their jabs at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Dr Hove said he chose to get vaccinated so as to encourage other health workers to take up the jab. He dispelled misconceptions surrounding the Sinopharm vaccine saying it was a traditional drug that was safe to use.

"Sinopharm is a traditional vaccine that is developed just like other vaccines we are used to as a nation.

"We opted for it because the other vaccines are being developed using laboratory systems and have not been tested on people," he said.

Sister Kokanai (38) said the process was simple and prompt.