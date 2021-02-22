Zimbabwe: Just in - Kariba Begins Covid-19 Vaccinations

Kariba district has administered the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, starting with the district medical officer Dr Godwin Muza and other health staff.

By this afternoon five members of staff at the Kariba District Hospital had been inoculated to kick-start a process that will see 521 health personnel from the public and private sector getting their first jabs.

They are expected to get the second dose after 28 days.

Kariba district received 521 doses of the Sinopharm Vaccine which is part of a donation from China. More doses are expected in coming weeks.

Dr Muza was the first to be vaccinated folliwed by Dr Malvern Dhliwayo. Also to be vaccinated were nutritionist Mr Russell Chipere, district environmental health technician Mr Mordecai Chepiri and nurse aid Mrs Joice Moyo.

Other members of staff are expected to get their jabs this afternoon. The roll out is expected to spread to other parts of the district.

"We got 521 doses for 521 people -all health workers in public, private and parastatal institutions. This also includes all staff at ports of entry," said Dr Muza.