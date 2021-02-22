Zimbabwe: Just in - Kariba Begins Covid-19 Vaccinations

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kariba district has administered the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, starting with the district medical officer Dr Godwin Muza and other health staff.

By this afternoon five members of staff at the Kariba District Hospital had been inoculated to kick-start a process that will see 521 health personnel from the public and private sector getting their first jabs.

They are expected to get the second dose after 28 days.

Kariba district received 521 doses of the Sinopharm Vaccine which is part of a donation from China. More doses are expected in coming weeks.

Dr Muza was the first to be vaccinated folliwed by Dr Malvern Dhliwayo. Also to be vaccinated were nutritionist Mr Russell Chipere, district environmental health technician Mr Mordecai Chepiri and nurse aid Mrs Joice Moyo.

Other members of staff are expected to get their jabs this afternoon. The roll out is expected to spread to other parts of the district.

"We got 521 doses for 521 people -all health workers in public, private and parastatal institutions. This also includes all staff at ports of entry," said Dr Muza.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.