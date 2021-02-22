Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Sparks Debate Again

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

AS speculation continues to mount over the future of Zimbabwean international footballer Khama Billiat, a former Amakhosi player believes it will be in the best interest for him to leave.

Goalkeeper, Itumelang Khune, is another player, according to Lucky Maselesele, who should sign his divorce papers with the Amakhosi.

With his contract ending on June 30, Billiat has been linked with various clubs outside South Africa.

Chiefs have an option to extend Billiat's stay at Naturena for another 12 months.

He is believed to be the highest paid player in the South African Premiership with a package of around R8 million per annum.

He has been linked with Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids.

Maselesele, a former Kaizer Chiefs player, told KickOff the club must cut ties with the two players.

"Let Khama go too, he doesn't suit Gavin Hunt because he doesn't believe in praising and begging players.

"Billiat wants to be treated in a certain way different from other players.

"When we advise these players, they say we are jealousy because we never received R200k like them and they think they are bigger than everyone, which affects their performances."

He also feels Khune must go.

"Khune must leave, he should've left long time ago, he is one of those players that want to be begged because he believes he deserves special treatment because of what he has achieved at the club," Maselesele said.

"Even if he can go to another team, he won't perform like before, he has reached his time.

"He became big-headed, which is something that happens a lot in South Africa.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may not be happy with something but they always give the same performances because they take their work seriously.

"They know where they get their salaries, they don"t take it easy because of their achievements."

Read the original article on The Herald.

