Zimbabwe: Just in - Vaccinations Start At Parirenyatwa

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospital senior doctors and Herald Reporters were the first to volunteer to receive the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine today at the health institution as the Government intensifies vaccination of frontline workers.

Among the volunteers were Dr Asaph Ziruma, Dr Tafadzwa Tsikira, Dr Munyaradzi Katiro who got their jabs mid-morning today.

Senior Reporter Joseph Madzimure, photographer Kudakwashe Hunda and Star FM reporter Maxwell Tapatapa also got their jabs

More than 3000 frontline works at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital are expecting to receive the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine over the ten-day period that have been set aside for the institution.

Acting Clinical director for Parirenyatwa Hospital Dr Tsitsi Magure said senior doctors chose to get vaccinated so as to encourage other health workers to take up the jab.

The exercise started at 10 am today.

"This is the first day so I am glad that doctors have taken this on board. As you can see 99 percent of the people who have been vaccinated on first day today are doctors. Iam very happy, it's a confidence booster and it means they know they are at risk. We have been waiting for this vaccine,".

She commented the Government for prioritising frontline workers who are committed to offer health service for their country

"We thank the Government for prioritising us, frontline workers and people are taking it on board.

We will be continuing with the rest of the staff members as we go. Iam glad that the first day was good, as you can see we are overwhelmed,"

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.