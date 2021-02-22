Namibia: Multichoice Talent Factory Introduces 'Acting for Camera' Virtual Masterclass

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) recently introduced its very first Acting for Camera Masterclass in partnership with the world-renowned AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts.

AMDA (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy) has been ranked the number one college for performing arts in the United States and will add a game-changing dynamic to the MTF shared-value initiative offering.

Since the introduction of the MTF industry Masterclasses in 2018, MTF has provided some of the most sought-after masterclasses facilitated by film and TV experts including renowned Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere, with notable global partners including Dolby, CBS Justice Africa and the London Film School to mention a few.

AMDA's collaboration with MTF seeks to further enrich the knowledge base of emerging creatives and seasoned professionals through technique-driven and performance-based learning. The virtual Masterclass will delve into crucial elements including basic film theory, camera focused actor warm-up, on-camera scene work and more. It's holistically designed to perfect acting for film, TV and new media, and will be facilitated by AMDA faculty members Jason Chaet and Ray Virta.

Chaet is an award-winning filmmaker, theatre director and producer, and serves as the Supervisor of First Semester Acting, Acting for Camera, and Screenwriting at AMDA. Chaet's film credits include multiple-award-winning film 'Putzel', and film and TV credits including 'Remember', 'Kissing Jessica Stein', 'Avenues' and more recently, 'Seneca'.

Ray Virta has over 40 years of teaching experience at AMDA, New York University and the Playwrights Horizons Theater School. His film acting and theatre legacy includes Broadway, all incarnations of the legal drama TV series Law and Order, as well as directing credits in New York for 'Comedie of Errors', 'The Way of the World' and 'As You Like It', among others. Virta has been an AMDA faculty member since 2001.

"AMDA College of the Performing Arts is excited and honoured to begin this enriching partnership and collaboration with Multichoice Talent Factory. We see this as an opportunity to connect our world-renowned faculty with individuals who are already rich with storytelling and performance talent throughout Africa. This MTF and AMDA collaboration is an example of our commitment to the global endowment of humanity through the arts," said Blake Babbitt, AMDA Director of Outreach.

Alongside the Acting on Camera Masterclass, AMDA will facilitate additional Masterclasses with MTF throughout 2021 including on-camera acting technique, musical theatre performance, dance, and industry tips.

"This partnership with AMDA couldn't have come at a better time as the continent is experiencing a surge in the demand and consumption of original African content and the exponential growth has resulted in youth seeking careers in the performing arts industry. Since the launch of our industry masterclasses, we have been inundated with requests for acting masterclasses. We're excited to kick-off 2021 with a global partnership that will help us respond to this need and to continue to tell great stories that resonate with diverse audiences and honour Africa's oral cultures and traditions," said Yolisa Phahle, CEO: General Entertainment & Connected Video, MultiChoice Group.