Zimbabwe: Ministry of Health Official Up for Fraud

22 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Portia Manangazira appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of misappropriating funds and fuel meant for training 800 community health workers who were to raise awareness on Covid-19 in the country.

Manangazira appeared before deputy chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande charged with four counts of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

The funds and fuel were part of the US$796 675 disbursed by the Health Ministry to train 800 health workers across the country, who were to raise Covid-19 awareness in various communities.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti and Mr Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State while Mr Harrison Nkomo represented Manangazira.

Manangazira is expected to apply for bail.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

