Nigeria: Buhari Has Done More Than Obasanjo, Others in South-East - Andy UBA

23 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

A former governor of Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has performed more than his predecessors in addressing the developmental challenges in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Uba, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District for two terms, urged the people of the state to register in the on-going membership revalidation and registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said it is time the people of the South East and Anambra embraced APC for the landmark projects on-going in the zone and the state.

Uba made the call while addressing his supporters, shortly after revalidation of his membership in his Ward, Uga in Aguata LGA of the state.

"Buhari is the only president in Nigeria since 1999 that has remembered the South East in developmental strides. He is seriously building Second Niger Bridge, constructing the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway and Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and other projects in the zone.

"No other president has remembered the zone as APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.