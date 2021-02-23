Malawi: Controversial Preacher's Family Stopped From Leaving Malawi for Kenya

Fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's family was in the weekend allegedly stopped from leaving Malawi for Kenya at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Bushiri's two daughters, Raphaella and Israella, his mother-in-law Magdalena Zgambo, together with another family member, Esther Bushiri, were reportedly turned away by Malawi authorities.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa and sought refuge in Malawi after being granted bail last year.

The pastor and his wife, Mary, were not on the private jet during the incident but authorities suspect that they were also planning to sneak out of the country.

According to local media, the family had applied for asylum in Kenya.

Police in Malawi barred the fugitive's family members from boarding the plane which had been waiting in the hangar for hours.

Bushiri on Sunday night told local media his family members were barred from flying out, saying one of his daughters needed serious medical care, hence their reason for their planned trip to Kenya.

After the whole debacle, Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary could not be found when the police went to look for them at their place of residence and they later claimed they were at a local hospital.

Bushiri and his wife pulled one of the greatest escapes from South Africa to Malawi a few days after they were granted bail.

They forfeited the money and their mansion in Centurion by violating their bail conditions which prevented them from leaving the country.

Their daughters were the first to leave South Africa before the cleric and his alleged partner-in-crime Mary escaped to Malawi in November last year.

They are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged Sh750 million (R100 million) investment scheme.

A court application preventing the controversial Shepherd Bushiri and his wife from being re-arrested in Malawi has been granted. It's understood around 30 policemen went to the Bushiri's apartment on Saturday to detain him. #Dstv403 pic.twitter.com/Uz4ZF2QApF

- eNCA (@eNCA) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, South Africa has filed extradition papers to try and get the fugitive couple back into the country to stand trial.