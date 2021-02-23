Kenya: Gor Mahia Defender Rejoins Western Stima

Gor Mahia defender Kennedy Owino has reunited with his former Western Stima teammates on a permanent one-year deal.

The Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions confirmed the departure of the 24-year-old defender, who had joined them in September last year.

Owino, who had signed a three-year deal with the 19-time KPL champions, did not get enough playing time at the side.

"I want to thank Gor for the opportunity to represent them in the short period. I have been amongst some the best players in the country and the experience will be valuable as I continue my journey with Stima," Owino said.

He added, "Things didn't turn out as I expected but that's how football works at times. I'm at home here and I am confident that together we are going to achieve greater things."

Owino joins a Western Stima side that has not won their last five matches and are currently 17th in the KPL standings, just five points ahead of bottom placed Zoo Kericho.

"There are new faces and since it's a club I know well, I couldn't turn down the chance of re-joining them," he added.

Owino will be in contention to start as the team hosts City stars on Wednesday.