Kenya: Governors Alfred Mutua, Kivutha Kibwana Make U-Turn, Endorse BBI Bill

22 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Pius Maundu

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana Monday joined the push for constitutional reforms by endorsing the Building Building Initiative (BBI).

The two earlier expressed misgivings about the push to revise the Constitution under the BBI, saying the process was poorly-times and was being mismanaged.

The changed their positions on Monday and announced their endorsement of the bill after meeting 60 MCAs from their counties, under the auspices of the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc.

"I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI public participation forums. The wananchi said the 15 per cent revenue allocation to counties has greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the democratic will of the people and endorse the BBI amendment. I call on MCAs to respect that choice and approve it as well," Prof Kibwana said in Machakos town, echoing Dr Mutua.

Key meetings

The Machakos governor urged MCAs to rally citizens behind the push to revise the Constitution and in "clearing the remaining misgivings on the BBI bill".

Dr Mutua, however, cautioned those promoting the push for a constitutional review against sidelining governors and other elected leaders.

The endorsement by the two governors paves the way for the Machakos and Makueni county assemblies to pass the bill.

It came after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu met MCAs from the region and rallied them behind the push for constitutional reforms.

They termed the proposed changes in the BBI bill a panacea to accelerating development in the region and the country.

The endorsement also came days after Prof Kibwana met Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in the company of former Unctad boss Mukhisa Kituyi and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.