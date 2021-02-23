Kenya: Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu Alias Wakapee Dies in Nairobi

Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu has died. The family said the legislator passed on at MP Shah Hospital on Monday evening.

The legislator's death was confirmed by his wife Susan Munyua.

"It with deep sorrow that we announce the passing on of our loving dad Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant him the divine grace to accept his will," said Mrs Munyua.

National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi said: "It is with great sadness that I have learnt this (Monday) evening, of the untimely demise of Juja legislator, the Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu after a long illness. My sympathies go to his family, friends and the people of Juja constituency whom he represented with great zeal and commitment."

He added: "In Hon. Waititu, we have lost a progressive lawmaker who was consistent in introducing pieces of legislation geared towards the improvement of the agricultural sector, and ease of doing business in Kenya."

More to follow... .