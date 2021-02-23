Rwanda: New Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall By Half

The following article was suggested by one of our readers-if there's an idea you would like us to cover, please submit it here.

January 2021 was one of the most trying months in the effort to combat Covid-19 in Rwanda, with 6,921 new infections and 104 fatalities confirmed in just 31 days.

Of these cases, 5,674 were confirmed between January 11 and January 31, reflecting an average daily positive cases of 270.

Over the same period, 76 people succumbed to Covid-19, reflecting an average of four fatalities every day.

Due to several preventive measures that were instituted in the second part of January including a total lockdown in Kigali and restricting cross-district movement, the number of new cases and deaths reduced by half in February.

From the beginning of February to February 21, Rwanda recorded 2,749 new Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths.

This represents an average of 131 daily confirmed cases and two daily fatalities, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

The numbers continue to go down according to daily statistics shared by the ministry.

According to Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), the reduction in numbers should not lead to complacency.

"New Covid-19 cases and deaths in Rwanda continue to decline significantly after picking in January 2021.

We are making progress, but new infections are still high and even one death is too much if we can prevent it. We can do better to slow the spread," he said in a tweet on Monday, February 21.

New measures starting Tuesday

Effective Tuesday, February 22, all schools in Kigali and places of worship will reopen. The latter will be operating at 30 percent capacity, as directed by a cabinet meeting that sat last week.

Civil and religious wedding ceremonies will be allowed but should not exceed 20 persons and must comply with all Covid-19 preventive measures.

Going forward, the curfew will be starting at 8 p.m from the current 7pm through 4 a.m.

Also, restaurants and cafes will now be allowed to host clients at 30 percent occupancy, according to new cabinet resolutions on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Additionally, public transport buses will be working at 75 percent of their capacity.

Some of the restrictions that remain in place include prohibited movements between Kigali and other provinces, and movements between districts are not permitted except for essential services, medical reasons or tourism.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, all changes will be valid until March 15.