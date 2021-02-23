Nigeria: Covid-19 - High-Risk Persons Resisting Admission - Health Minister

22 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

Mr Ehanire said there are sufficient bed spaces at various isolation centres across the country to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Nigeria's health minister, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday said persons at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus are among those reluctant to accept hospital admission.

"Findings from Supportive Supervision of treatment centres indicate that vulnerable and "at risk" persons, are among those reluctant to accept hospital admission, especially if they have no severe symptoms," Mr Ehanire said at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mr Ehanire said there are sufficient bed spaces at various isolation centres across the country to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

"The bed occupancy at our isolation and treatment centres is about 36 per cent, so there is sufficient bed space to comfortably accommodate patients," he said.

He noted that health authorities are ready to redistribute from heavy burden to lower burden hospitals, if the need arises.

People older than 60 years or who have underlying health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes or conditions that affect their immune system are considered to be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Health experts have repeatedly warned those in this category to take extra precautions in order not to contract the virus.

Nigeria has so far recorded 152,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,839 fatalities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.