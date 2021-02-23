Gambia/Ghana: Satellites Seek Gambia's Scalp

22 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Ghana's Black Satellites will be seeking to return to winning ways when they take on the Young Scorpions of Gambia at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou, this evening at 7.pm.

The Satellites lie top of Group C on four points - but only with superior goal difference off second-placed Morocco, as the mini-league stage of the ongoing Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Mauritania 2021) reaches its climax.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito's charges opened their campaign with a cracking 4-0 victory over Tanzania before being held off to a nerve-racking barren scoreline by the young Atlas Lions of Morocco - who had earlier managed a willowy 1-0 win against Gambia.

"The bottom line is we want to qualify and that is the most important thing," Zito asserted. "We hope to beat Gambia and qualify to the quarter finals on top of the group."

Indeed, three-time champions Ghana have looked enterprising and resolute so far - and just need a draw to sail into the quarters. Even in the worst case scenario, the Satellites can still clinch qualification with a 0-2 slump to the Gambians.

However, aware that only a massive win can secure them a stunning quarter-final berth, expect the one-point Gambians - 2007 bronze medalists - to come hard at Ghana from the blast. Their coach - Mattar M'Boge, has also said his boys would be pursuing nothing but victory.

In the other Group C tie, Morocco would oblige Tanzania in a simultaneous kick-off at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou. Top two teams from each group, besides the best two ranked third-placed teams, reach the quarterfinals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.