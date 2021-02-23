Gambia/Ghana: Satellites Seek Gambia's Scalp

Ghana's Black Satellites will be seeking to return to winning ways when they take on the Young Scorpions of Gambia at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou, this evening at 7.pm.

The Satellites lie top of Group C on four points - but only with superior goal difference off second-placed Morocco, as the mini-league stage of the ongoing Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Mauritania 2021) reaches its climax.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito's charges opened their campaign with a cracking 4-0 victory over Tanzania before being held off to a nerve-racking barren scoreline by the young Atlas Lions of Morocco - who had earlier managed a willowy 1-0 win against Gambia.

"The bottom line is we want to qualify and that is the most important thing," Zito asserted. "We hope to beat Gambia and qualify to the quarter finals on top of the group."

Indeed, three-time champions Ghana have looked enterprising and resolute so far - and just need a draw to sail into the quarters. Even in the worst case scenario, the Satellites can still clinch qualification with a 0-2 slump to the Gambians.

However, aware that only a massive win can secure them a stunning quarter-final berth, expect the one-point Gambians - 2007 bronze medalists - to come hard at Ghana from the blast. Their coach - Mattar M'Boge, has also said his boys would be pursuing nothing but victory.

In the other Group C tie, Morocco would oblige Tanzania in a simultaneous kick-off at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou. Top two teams from each group, besides the best two ranked third-placed teams, reach the quarterfinals.