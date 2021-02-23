Ghana: Court Restrains Rev Wovenu From Managing ARS's Finances

Ho — A SOGAKOPE High Court has granted an application restraining Rev Nyeenyami E. Wovenu from managing the finances of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS).

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Doreen G. Boakye-Agyei granted the application pending the determination of the substantive case against Rev Wovenu's status as leader of the church.

This follows an application for an interlocutory injunction filed by an executive member of the church, Charles Agbolosoo, and six other officials against Rev Wovenu, from 'issuing the ARS calendars for 2021.'

The plaintiffs contended that Rev Wovenu, who had been removed as leader of the church, had drafted his own constitution, arrogated to himself all powers as leader of the ARS, and used that position to the detriment of the church.

It was also said that the defendant gave himself the title, 'Mawu Fe Ame', meaning Man of God, which was the title of the founder of the church, and side-stepped the constitution of the ARS.

The plaintiffs prayed the court for orders that in accordance with the constitution of the ARS, the pocket calendar for 2021 be issued by the executive committee of the church, which should also take over the financial administration of the church, pending the final determination of the suit.

They further contended that there had not been any dissolution of the executive committee of the ARS as claimed by the defendant, who could not have used powers under his alien constitution to dissolve the executive committee established by the authentic constitution of the church.

Rev Wovenu stated that the applicants were members of the ARS but the General Conference of the church of which he was chairman had not given them power to institute the action.

The defendant said that the plaintiffs were relieved of their position as members of the Executive Committee of the ARS since May 20, 2019, and that action was approved by the General Conference of the church, on September, 2019.

This is in contrast to the plaintiffs claim, supported by affidavit, that the defendant was removed as leader of the church after its General Conference held at Tadzewu on September 26, 2020.

In its ruling, the court maintained that the applicants have demonstrated a sufficiently weighty case or right in law or equity which merited the grant of the application.