Sudan: Young East Darfur Bride Dies in Fire

Yassin — A young woman preparing for her wedding died in a fire in Yassin, some 70 kilometres from the East Darfur capital Ed Daein. Strong winds allowed the fire to spread quickly.

The fire destroyed 22 homes and displaced 52 families.

The wali (governor) of East Darfur, Mohamed Aliyu, visited the area and expressed his deep regret at the death of the young woman.

He directed the executive governmental bodies to provide all the necessary assistance. Material supplies and assistance have already been provided, so that those affected can cope in the current conditions.