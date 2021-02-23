Kenya: Raila Odinga Has Four Days to Declare 2022 Stand

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has up to Friday to declare whether he will be making his fifth stab at the presidency on the party's ticket in next year's General Election.

Mr Odinga, who has remained guarded on his 2022 ambitions, has to express interest in the ODM ticket within four days as the party's National Elections Board (NEB) deadline expires on February 26.

Expect their papers

Speaking to the Nation yesterday, NEB boss Catherine Mumma did not give an update on the applications so far received.

"We have a team that receives the names. After the deadline, they will analyse the applications and report to us, then we will begin the vetting," she said.

However, party secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, said Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho had submitted his application for the presidential ticket.

He added: "We're sure to receive other applications upon expiry of the period in a few days' time." "We're yet to hear from other potential candidates, but expect their papers any time before close of the application period."

Mr Odinga has ruled out the possibility of endorsing another candidate to succeed President Kenyatta, an indication that he would be on the ballot.

On Saturday, the former Prime Minister said he won't pay attention to "people who want to extend their political mileage" and that he "has no political debt to pay".

His latest statement leaves no doubt about his determination to go full throttle to the presidential contest.

ODM National chairman John Mbadi described Mr Odinga as "an astute mobiliser, who can craft any alliance at any time".

Best bet for top seat

"I expect him to apply; I know he will apply. Raila has the ability to create a politician who was not considered seriously to become very popular," Mr Mbadi told the Nation.

"He also has the credentials following his struggle for democracy, reforms and positive marks in government as Prime Minister and minister for roads and energy. These qualities outweigh his weaknesses. He's our best bet for the top seat," he added.

ODM sources said the deadline might be extended as the party prepares for its grassroots elections in March and April.

"We haven't considered extending the deadline for presidential aspirants, but it's a possibility because we still have time," Ms Mumma told the Nation.

After the grassroots polls, delegates will have a chance to elect the party flag bearer at the National Delegates Conference (NDC), if more than one aspirant declares interest.

The NEB has, however, extended the deadline for membership registration from February 21 to 26.

"Due to the positive response by the public and the interest Kenyans have developed in becoming members of the ODM party, the NEB has extended the deadline for membership registration from February 21 to 26," the board stated.

Unify the country

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and his Gem counterpart, Elisha Odhiambo, said they were confident that Mr Odinga would seek the party's ticket.

"Raila must be the party's candidate; if it's not him, we can as well abandon ODM and politics altogether. He's the only candidate that can steer the party to victory and eventually unify the country to prosperity," Mr Nyamita told the Nation.

Mr Odhiambo said: "My party leader is keen on the ticket."

ODM National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, added: "Our party leader handles his politics well; he does not wait for anyone to prop him up. He stands a good chance of being elected directly by the people without any major issues."