South Sudan: Nation Holds Women's National League for First Time

22 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Garan A. Malak

Juba — South Sudan last weekend held its first ever Women National Football League since it seceeded from Sudan nine years ago.

Addressing members of the press on Friday, Francis Amin, South Sudan Football Association President expressed gratitude to his administration for making what was a dream a reality.

"As the president of South Sudan football governing body, I initiated the women league program to follow Fifa standards and the professional way of playing and building women's football.

"I am very happy that we are going to kick off the first ever women's league in South Sudan. It started as a dream but it is now becoming a reality" said Francis.

All the eight teams taking part in the Women's National League represent various regions of South Sudan.

During the weekend's games, Torit women team put eight past Wau women team, while Yambio women team was beaten 3-0 by Yei women team. The Bentiu team scored a first half goal that gave them a 1-0 win against the Kaujok women team.

Last week, South Sudan Football Association appointed Shilen Booysen as the new head coach for the senior women's national team.

Booysen, a South African national who holds CAF A License, was recently the performance analyst for South Africa's women's team at the 2020 COSAFA Women's Champion.

South Sudan was left with no sport infrastructural development by the then Sudan regime, according to reports.

After independence, the country's elected football leaders failed to invest in the sports sector.

However, in March last year, South Sudan embarked on the renovation of the only national stadium in order to suit the international standards as recommended by FIFA.

But in October that year, the sports authorities indefinitely suspended the construction of five $5 million Juba stadium project after a section of the ongoing work collapsed.

After thorough investigations, the ban on renovation project under Girma Shiferaw (G.S) Construction, an Ethiopian Construction Company was lifted by FIFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.