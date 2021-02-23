Senegal: 6,798,000 Vaccines Expected in Senegal

22 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Saturday announced on his Twitter that the second batch of 6,798,000 COVID-19 vaccines are expected in few weeks time.

Last Wednesday, 200,000 vaccines arrived from China.

Curfew and state of emergency in Dakar and Thies have been extended from 20 February till 20 March March 2021. The curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Meanwhile Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 297 positive cases, bringing total number of cases to 32,927, with 27,134 recoveries, 808 deaths and 4,884 patients under treatment.

