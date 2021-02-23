Africa: Gambia U-20 Faces Ghana in Africa U-20 Youth Championship Today

The Gambia U-20 team is set to face Ghana in their final group C fixture of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship today, Monday at the Stade De Nouadahibou at 7 p.m.

The Young Scorpions must pommel Ghana to sail to the quarter-final of the continent's cadet bi-annual biggest football showpiece after bagging one point in their last two group clashes.

The Gambia U-20 lost to Morocco 1-0 in their opening Group C match played last Tuesday before drawing 1-1 with Tanzania in their second group tie played on Friday.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his charges must produce a miracle to overcome Ghana to progress to the quarter-final following their slow start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Morocco will play again Tanzania in the other Group C encounter at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 7pm.