Gambia: Saikou Barrow's Stunner Inspires Gunjur Utd to Victory Over PSV Wellingara in 2nd Tier

22 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Defender Saikou Barrow's first half stunning header inspired Gunjur United to a hard-fought victory over PSV Wellingara in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys defeated the Wellingara based-team 1-0 in their week-six match played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum last Wednesday.

Gunjur United previously slipped to PSV Wellingara 3-1, 1-0 and 2-1 before their week-six encounter.

The Coastal Town boys bagged the significant three points courtesy of defender Saikou Barrow's first half stunning header.

The win earned Gunjur United 8 points after six league outings while PSV Wellingara are with 10 points in six league games.

PSV Wellingara will affray to win their next league match to bounce back in the country's second tier after losing to Gunjur United in their last league outing.

