Gambia: Fortune FC Razes Brikama Utd to Rejuvenate Lead in 1st Division League

Fortune Football Club on Saturday demolished Brikama United 4-0 in their week-six tie played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to rejuvenate their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The Petroleum and the Sateyba boys were both unbeaten since the start of the country's top flight league campaign last month before their week-six meeting.

Fortune Football Club scored four goals without Brikama United reacting to clutch the vital three points to extend their lead in the league with 14 points after six league matches.

They will compete to win their remaining league encounters to clinch their first league title since gaining promotion to the country's top flight league some years ago.

Brikama United are still with 7 points in six league games and will vie to win their next league game to recuperate in the league.