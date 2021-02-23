Gambia: Fortune FC Razes Brikama Utd to Rejuvenate Lead in 1st Division League

22 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune Football Club on Saturday demolished Brikama United 4-0 in their week-six tie played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to rejuvenate their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The Petroleum and the Sateyba boys were both unbeaten since the start of the country's top flight league campaign last month before their week-six meeting.

Fortune Football Club scored four goals without Brikama United reacting to clutch the vital three points to extend their lead in the league with 14 points after six league matches.

They will compete to win their remaining league encounters to clinch their first league title since gaining promotion to the country's top flight league some years ago.

Brikama United are still with 7 points in six league games and will vie to win their next league game to recuperate in the league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.