Gambia: FAO Hands Over 13 Motorbikes, It Accessories to Psu

The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nation in a bid to enhance service delivery last week handed over 13 motorbikes and other IT accessories to the Planning Service Unit under the Department of Agriculture.

According to FAO official, the assistance was part of FAO funded Technical Cooperation Project worth 480,000.00 US dollars (GMD24, 480,000.00) titled "Mapping of the Human Resources capacity Gap and Strengthening capacity of the ministry of Agriculture".

The objective of the intervention is to provide improved on-the-job guidance and training of planning staff in their specialised fields; provide equipment and materials to support planning unit at various levels; support the rehabilitation of planning services complex and facilities including communication infrastructure; and support the piloting of approaches and modalities for improving functional linkages between MOA and the technical units.

The ultimate aim was to help the country better manage the Agriculture and Natural Resources sectors through evidence based decision making and planning.

In receiving the items on behalf of PS, deputy permanent secretary (Project and Program) at the ministry of Agriculture Fatou Jammeh Touray applauded FAO for the timely intervention.

She said that the motorbikes would go a long way in helping extension workers carry out their work easily and effectively. She equally advised head of planning service unit to ensure that the motorbikes are effectively utilised.

Dr. Mustapha Ceesay, head of technical program at FAO spoke at length on the need for the intervention. He equally dilated on the significance of the donation.

Francine Mendy, director of planning service unit thanked FAO for the support, saying the donation as has come at the right time when motorbikes are much needed for his extension workers.

He assured FAO that the donated items will be put into good use and would go a long way in helping his extension workers to be more effective and efficient in the execution of their duties at the rural level.