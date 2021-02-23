Gambia: Darboe Urges Govt Not Play With Citizens' Lives

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, the secretary general and party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has said that government cannot continue to play with lives of Gambians just for some political expediency.

Government announced that it will declare a lockdown on 8 March 2021 due to the surge of the coronavirus pandemic in the country but Darboe said that is too long a period to wait.

Darboe urged government to immediately declare a lockdown, saying the longer government waits, the more the virus has the opportunity to spread extensively.

He made these remarks last Thursday while delivering his Independence message.

He further said that he sees no justification in declaring a lockdown on 8 March 2021 when the virus is already spreading in the country.

According to him, a UDP government would have taken a responsible decision to order an immediate lockdown.

He stated that the UDP leadership has been monitoring progress of the Covid-19 surge in the country and has decided to postpone their grand fundraising event until 22 May.