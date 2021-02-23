Cameroon: Fazza Championships - Cameroon Finishes On Buoyant Note

The 12th Fazza International Championships-Dubai (United Arab Emirates) 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix which ran from February 6 to 14, saw Cameroonian athletes competing in the completely visually impaired category (T11) climb to the limelight. The visually impaired Cameroonian team bagged four medals including two in gold and two in silver at the end of the competition which serves as one of the seven qualifying para athletics events for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games with over 600 para athletes from 63 countries confirmed for it.

Mariette Judith Lebog of is the author of the two gold medals in the female category. On February 12, 2021 Lebog won a gold medal for the 100m in 13'32" meanwhile for the 200m she finished with the same medal in 28'87". Junior Atangana Guillaume, on the other hand is the architect of the two silver medals in the men's category. He fetched a silver for the 100m in 11'60" and another for the 400m in 53'15". The other two Cameroonian candidates, Charlses Christole Atangana and Landry Atsem Kezeh did not lift any medal but came back home with experience good enough to help them perform better in upcoming competitions.

Nonetheless, among the ten teams in the medals tally, Thailand returned home with three medals while Turkey, Kenya and India finished with 23 medals. The hosts, United Arab Emirates finished with 15 medals including two silver by their Paralympic medallist middle distance racer, Mohammed Al Hammadi.