Cameroon: U-20 AFCON - Cameroon Finishes Top of Group A

Everything seems to be going on well for the Junior Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania. The boys of Coach Ousmanou Christophe have had a clean sheet at the end of the group stage of the competition. After three matches played, the national U-20 team finished on top of group A with nine points, three points ahead of Uganda with six points. Mauritania is third with three points.

During their last group game against Mozambique on Saturday February 20, 2021, the U-20 Lions beat Mozambique 4-1 at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott. Etienne Eto'o who entered the game only on the third playing day scored two of Cameroon's goals. He scored the first goal at the eight minute through a free kick. Eto'o scored the second goal at extra time of the first half through penalty after striker; Kekoh was brought down by Mozambique's Luis Cardoso. In the second half, Kevin Prince Milla scored the third goal for Cameroon through an assist from Etienne Eto'o. Mozambique however retaliated at the 85th minute through Gianluca Lorenzeni through a free kick. Yahaya scored two minutes later for Cameroon making the tally to four. The Total Man of the Match went to Cameroon's Etienne Eto'o. The U-20 Lions beat hosts, Mauritania, 1-0 in their first outing. Forward, Njang Sunday Junior scored the lone goal of the match at the 81st minute. They equally beat the Hippos of Uganda 1-0 during their second game. Njang Sunday scored the two goals for Cameroon in the two matches.

The U-20 Lions' win against the Hippos of Uganda on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 made them the first nation to qualify for the quarterfinals in the tournament. The quarterfinals of the U-20 AFCON will kick off on February 25, 2021. Cameroon will play against the third in group B or C. The best four teams of the competition will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.