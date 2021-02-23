Cameroon: Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital - PR. Robinson Mbu Appointed New GM

The seasoned gynaecologist was chosen by a Presidential Decree, last Thursday February 18, 2021.

Power has changed hands at Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital (HGOPY) following Presidential Decree No. 2021/103 of February 18, 2021, which appointed Mbu Robinson Enow as the General Manager of the hospital. That evening news is still being received with prolonged applause amidst gratitude from the population especially women who have experienced firsthand attention and care from Pr. Robinson Mbu as a long-time gynaecologist at the Yaounde Central hospital and Director of Family Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Yaounde since 2010 and elsewhere.

In gratitude, the new General Manager gave thanks to God as he underlines; "I am going to meet my colleagues at HGOPY. Most of them passed through me either as students or residents. It is going to be a continuum of all what we have been doing together. Collectively, we shall tie the loose ends and become health changers in the country, God being our helper."

Robinson Mbu Enow, is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in the University of Yaounde 1. He studied in many universities in the USA, University of Paris 8em, Paris Sud, Bicêtre, France, and University of Yaounde, Cameroon, specialising in Obstetrics and Gynaecology as well as Public Health.

Pr Mbu has obtained several certified trainings such as in hospital management, advanced reproductive health technologies, minimal invasive surgery, Implants, Ultrasonography and Mini-laparotomy. After graduating from medical school in 1984, Pr Mbu says he was admitted by merit into rotatory housemanship for twelve months at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu. He returned to Cameroon in August 1985 and was recruited into the public service as a general practitioner and sent to the then provincial hospital, Bamenda in the North West region. Since then, he has held several positions of responsibilities such as chief medical officers in hospital management, chief of service of several maternities, coordinator of Yaounde central maternity, principal investigator of several research projects, member and chair of WHO/AFRO Project Sub-Committee.

Besides being a member of several medical societies, Pr Mbu has also supervised several thesis at different levels. The gentleman who hails from Mamfe in the Manyu Divison was born on June 20, 1956. He is married to a Sakerette and a father of four children.