Gambia: Is Covid-19 a Fetter to Democratic Elections?

22 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

March is just round the corner. A quarter of a year would soon elapse. The Year 2021 was going to be a year of referendum and elections.

The executive is giving the impression that there will be hindrance to elections. The IEC is however still confronted with the challenges of registration.

CPVID-19 is also restricting political activity.

The IEC and the IPC should undertake a joint study of the impact of COVID-19 on elections and come up with proposals on the way forward for 2021 on how to address the challenges.

The people need certainty.

