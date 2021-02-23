Somalia: Opposition Demand Withdrawal of U.S. Trained Danab Forces From Venue of Planned Rally

Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame and member of Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) on Sunday called on the US-supported Waran brigades to vacate the Daljirka Dahson monument ahead of a planned anti-government rally on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu Warsame said the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) will hold a rally over delayed in elections on the 26 of February.

"If we are not allowed peaceful protests then they cannot be trusted with holding peaceful elections," Warsame said.

The former Planning Minister cited the international community is backing Villa Somalia.

Speaking during the press briefing the chairman of the opposition presidential candidates, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, distanced himself from the remarks of the former State Minister of Defense remarks who claimed to have taken control of the Daljirka Dahson square.

He called on the security forces to not be used against unarmed civilians.

Security forces in Somalia's capital fired on people protesting over the delay of the election on Friday as armoured vehicles blocked major streets in the capital.

The government banned public gathering after a resurgence of COVID-19 in Somalia but the opposition candidates said the move was aimed to stop the anti-government rally.