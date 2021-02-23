Ghana: NCCE to Sensitise Public On Covid-19 Vaccines

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has given indication to embark on intense public sensitisation about Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

The country is expected to take delivery of some doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to immunise sections of the population against the coronavirus by March this year.

In a statement issued on Friday which outlined series of activities it intends to embark on this year, the Commission said it would collaborate with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to carry out public education on the introduction and administration of the vaccines.

Alongside the vaccination campaign, the NCCE said, it would continue with its public sensitisation on strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols and de-stigmatisation.

It said it will target schools for design and distribution of posters, flyers, stickers and other civic education materials to constantly alert students of the pandemic which remains a global health crisis.

"The Commission has commenced outdoor outreaches on the mandatory wearing of nose masks and this has been intensified following the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCCE will be seen on the streets, market centres, lorry stations and terminals engaging citizens on the need to adhere to these safety protocols," it said.

Other areas the NCCE would focus on in the year, include public sensitisation on role of members of parliament (MPs), promoting political tolerance during and after the ongoing election petition and upholding respect and integrity for the judiciary.

It added that building a responsible media and encouraging media freedom as well as education on violence extremism and data protection, are among activities the NCCE would embark on in 2021.

Working under the theme, "We are one, Ghana first," the statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Operations, Mr Samuel Akuamoah, expressed the hope that by end of the year, citizens would be reminded about the essence of togetherness and national cohesion for nation building.

"After journeying through a keenly contested national elections in 2020, it is only that Commission champions a national agenda of reviving patriotism, nationalism and political tolerance among the good people of Ghana," it said.

The NCCE noted that civic education was a shared responsibility and charged all and sundry, to promote the subject in every sphere of life.

"Theseactivities by the Commission will be rolled out nationwide and will be facilitated by civic educators across the length and breadth of the country.

The Commission, however, hopes for timely release of funds for the NCCE tofully implement these citizen centred programmes to stir up civic consciousness among the people of Ghana," it appealed.