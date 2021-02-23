Ghana: NWL - Police Ladies Pip Immigration in Accra Derby

Police Ladies picked only their second win of the five-week-old ongoing National Women's League with a 1-0 victory over city rivals Immigration Ladies in a game played at the McDan La Town Park on Saturday.

A 52nd minute free-kick from behind the penalty box, expertly converted by Captain Josephine Boateng, was all the "Service with integrity" Ladies needed to record the feat.

Touted as one of the favourites for the league title this season, Police Ladies have rather been disappointing - picking only four out of the 12 points available heading into this game.

Immigration Ladies themselves have been a pale shadow of themselves as they have managed only two points in as many games, and saw the afternoon as the turn-around moment for their season.

From the get-go, Immigration kept the goal area of the visitors boiling with long balls which looked problematic for the defence but striker Faustina Kyeremeh's profligacy in front of goal saw her squander two glorious opportunities with only goalkeeper Vida Fiati at her mercy in the 16th and 36th minutes of the game.

Skipper Boateng, who led the line for her side had a real opportunity at goal on the 17th minute mark, but she fluffed it.

Salamatu Fuseini looked to have grabbed the opener for Immigration Ladies in the 32nd minute, but she was adjudged to have fouled her opponent in the run-up to the goal, wrapping up a half of poor finishing in front of goal by both teams.

Back from recess, Police Ladies looked more energised and favourites to score as they pushed their opponents into defending in the opening exchanges of the game.

In the 52nd minute, skipper Boateng struck home a free-kick outside the box which deflected off the foot of a defender to beat Mary Neequaye in the post for Immigration Ladies.

Having had the bad experience of letting go off their lead this season, Police Ladies brought on midfielder and defenders to protect their goal.

Immigration Ladies also introduced Leticia Zikpi, Linda Aba Mensah and Gifty Appiah in search of the equaliser, but their efforts were not enough as Police held on to victory.

In other matches, Southern sector table-toppers Berry Ladies made it five out of five win when they beat Thunder Queens FC 3-1 at the Madina Atsro Turf with Ladystrikers brushing aside Soccer Intellectuals 2-0.

Hasaacas Ladies were held 1-1 by Sea Lions after squandering a penalty at the Sekondi Gyandu park on Saturday.

Striker Milot Abena Pokua got the opener for Hasaacas Ladies after nine minutes, connecting a cross from Captain Perpetual Agyekum. But the joy lasted for only 10 minutes as the visitors fetched the redeemer in the 19th minute through Elizabeth Owusu.

Elizabeth Owusu of Sea Lions won the Nasco player of the Match award.

RAYMOND ACKUMEY