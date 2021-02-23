Ghana: 5 Arrested in Connection With Chieftaincy Dispute At Yong-Dakpemyili

22 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Police in Tamale Metropolis have arrested five people in connection with chieftaincy disturbance that erupted at Yong-Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale, at the weekend.

Renewed chieftaincy violence ignited at the community, leading to sporadic gun shots in which some people suffered gunshots wounds, and the burning into ashes of 25 compound houses.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, stated that the suspects were currently in police custody assisting in police investigations.

The crime officer said the suspects would be processed for court immediately investigation was concluded.

Supt Anaga said the police have intensified efforts to arrest others people believed to be linked to the disturbance.

He said security personnel have been deployed to the area, and assured the public that calm has been restored to the area.

Sup Anaga stressed that a combined team of military and police personnel have been stationed at the community to ensure peace and protect lives and properties.

