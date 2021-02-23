Kenya Still At Risk Despite UN Plastics Nod - Greenpeace

23 February 2021
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Hellen Dena

In the lead up to the UN summit being held in Nairobi, UNEP has named Kenya as an emerging leader in the fight against plastic pollution and among the first countries in East Africa to sign the Clean Seas initiative. Responding to these developments, Greenpeace Africa senior Political Advisor Fredrick Njehu has said:

"It is encouraging that Kenya's environmental stewardship has been acknowledged worldwide. Both officials and ordinary citizens have fought against the menace that single-use plastic has become in Africa. However, the threats to our country's efforts remain real.

"President Biden has put on hold any new free trade agreement negotiations with our government, which may have opened the floodgates to plastic imports if the American Chemistry Council (ACC) lobbying proved successful. But, the deal is not completely off the table as it should be.

"Both countries have a joint responsibility to make trade right for the people and the planet, and not just free for corporations. Any trade and investment agreement between the two countries must exclude any imports of plastic waste into East Africa.

"Kenya has invested heavily in both policy regulations and law enforcement to win the fight against plastic pollution. NEMA recently launched a new wave of surveillance to heighten checks on the outlawed plastic bags across the country. Our government must be firm and must stay true to its efforts against the plastic pollution crisis which is exacerbating climate emergencies."

Notes to Editor:

Kenya banned the use, manufacture and importation of single-use plastic carrier bags for commercial and household packaging in 2017. That was preceded by the country's decision to sign on to the Clean Seas initiative, making it one of the first African nations to commit to limiting plastic in its waterways.

Last year, Greenpeace's investigative journalism unit, Unearthed uncovered that the ACC wanted the United States government to insist that Kenya relax its existing plastic bans so that it could make Kenya a gateway to Africa for plastic trade - and then sell us recycling as a "false solution" to the environmental catastrophe it would cause.

The aforementioned exposé, published in the New York Times, blew open the relationship between the plastic and petrochemical industries. Plastic is made of oil therefore its production is contributing to the climate change crisis we face.

The Biden administration has indicated that addressing climate change sits high on their diplomatic agenda with Kenya, which is hopeful in ensuring that any trade deal between Kenya and the United States serves to protect the climate and people impacted by climate change.

Read the original article on Greenpeace.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Greenpeace International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Greenpeace

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.