Liberia: Construction Progresses At Burnt Islamic School in Paynesville

Mamadou Kanana Bah, Operations Manager of Ndalao Construction International Inc., a firm that is constructing a modern school and mosque in Bassa Town, Paynesville exactly where dozens of Islamic school students died in a fire incident in September 2019 says the project is on course and progressing, as engineers intensify work.

Fire gutted the Islamic boarding school and mosque where dozens of boarding students of the school and a faculty member reportedly died.

At least 27 people, many of them children, died in the fire, believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning, when Koranic school students were sleeping in a building near their mosque.

During a recent visit to the project site, this paper observed that intensive work was ongoing by engineers and workers of the company at the top floor of the structure where the new school building will be located.

The structure is very wide in size to accommodate huge number of worshippers going for prayers.

Explaining more about the project to reporters at the NCI construction site in Bassa Town over the weekend, Operations Manager Mr. Mamadou Kanana Bah said his company has within a period of two and half months, completed the ground floor containing the mosque.

Mr. Bah disclosed the mosque contains eight modern restrooms while the school has one restroom only for instructional staff to avoid pollution from the upper floor of the building.

"There will be six spacious classrooms placed on top of the Mosque where the school will be relocated to provide education to the children who are from the Fula ethnic group", he added.

He disclosed the entire cost of the construction of both the school and mosque is US$120, 000 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand United States dollars.)

According to Bah, Ndalao Construction International Inc. is the company that constructed the 17th Street and Gurley Street Mosques and several other projects in Liberia.

It may be recalled that scores of children who were reportedly sleeping in their campus building along with a senior staff of the Islamic school were killed in a fire, attracting visit of President George M. Weah and scores of other high profile individuals.

President Weah at the time assured that the brunt school building and mosque will have rebuilt with help from the Government of Liberia.