Liberia: NEC Certificates Snowe

-Gets notification for vacancy in G. Gedeh

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah and Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe The National Elections Commission, (NEC) Monday certificated Mr. Edwin Melvin Snowe as the winner the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Bomi County.

SThis follows the reading of the mandate from the Supreme Court of Liberia affirming the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC declaring Mr. Snowe as Senator of Bomi County. The colorful program was held today Monday, 22 February 2021 in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall at the Headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street in Sinkor.

Performing the certification ceremony, the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah said though the Commission announced winners in a number of other counties, those winners will not be certificated until complaints filed against the process are fully disposed of.

This, the NEC Chairperson said is in line with the decision of the Supreme Court of Liberia in the case Congress for Democratic Change, CDC versus the National Elections Commission, NEC, in 2015.

In remarks, Snowe said as Senator he will serve as an advocator for the Commission to ensure the timely release of needed funds to the NEC to enhance the workings of the Commission, including the speedy adjudication of electoral matters.

Senator Snowe described the conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections as free, fair and credible with the little resources provided to the Commission.However, the NEC Boss assures the public that as soon as these cases are adjudicated the winners will be certificated without any delay.

Meanwhile, NEC says it has received a notification from the Honorable House of Representatives for a vacancy in the 54th National Legislature.

A NEC statement says, the House' Communication informs the Commission that the vacancy was created as the result of the Election to the Liberian Senate of Grand Gedeh County district number one Representative, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

A release from the NEC today Monday, 22 February 2021 says the Communication from the House of Representatives was received on Thursday, 18 February 2021.

The NEC release quotes the letter from the House of Representatives signed by its Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon as authorizing the NEC to work out the necessary modalities and mechanisms for the holding of a by Election in Grand Gedeh County.

Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution says, in the event of a vacancy in the legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the NEC thereof. The NEC shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such elections.

Accordingly, the National Elections Commission is requested therefore to conduct the Grand Gedeh County by-election within 90 days to fill the vacancy in the National Legislature.