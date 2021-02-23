Liberia: UL Commences 101st Commencement

The University of Liberia (UL) has commenced its 101st graduation exercises for the academic year 2019/2020, graduating the first batch of 697 candidates from three colleges at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

This year's commencement ceremony began with a joint program Monday, February 22, 2021 with UL's foundational college, the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities, the William V.S. Tubman's College of Education and the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational School, respectively.

UL's Assistant Dean of the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational College, delivering a keynote address at the 101st commencement program, Madam Kula Fofana, noted that the road to success is overrated, but suggested to the graduating class that the backbone of success is service, hard work, and sleepless nights.

The youthful leader who previously worked as Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the past regime of Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, told the graduates to take their careers very seriously and not be complacent at all times.

She notes that in their struggles for success in the larger society, they must keep in mind that failure is part of success, and also an opportunity for them to learn from their mistakes and correct their past.

She suggests that UL should ensure that it encourages research among its faculty members and students alike while building a competitive academic environment which values quality competitive academic achievement and education.

Concerning the UL Faculty, Ms. Fofana noted that the university has some of the best faculties in the country, but recommends that UL must by all means, take care of its faculty members to ensure that corruption is eliminated from the classrooms.

Speaking directly to the graduates from the three colleges, Madam Fofana told graduates from the William V.S. Tubman College of Education to be the agents of change when they are called to serve, cautioning them against all forms of abuse of their position in the discharge of their duties, including sex for grade.

"And some of you are already in the classroom, you must be the ones to inspire your students," she said, adding that the teachers should be the ones to ensure that their students are happy to go to school.

She also told the graduates from the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities that they are from the university's foundational college, challenging them to be the agents of change.

Also speaking to the graduates from the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational College, Ms. Fofana noted that the dream of the late Amb. David A. Straz, a philanthropist after whom the college is named, will continue to live with the graduates.

She urged the graduates to help transform their country and their county, Grand Cape Mount where the college is based. She emphasized that they must help the people of Grand Cape Mount to develop and maintain the dream of Amb. Straz.

Earlier in his message, the President of the University of Liberia Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson said Liberia is faced with numerous challenges as it continues to pick up the pieces to transform to where it ought to be and play its role among the comity of nations.

In this light, Dr. Nelson stressed the need to invest and develop the nation's human resources and capacity in tackling the daunting task of transforming the nation.

As the University of Liberia plays its role in this investment of human capital or human resources, Dr. Nelson assured the nation that the university is proud and confident of its products from the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities, the William V.S. Tubman's College of Education and the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational School.

He said all the 697 graduates from the three colleges have been tested and tried and have come out successful.

The UL President congratulated members of the graduating class for their hard work over the years that have made them to be where they are.

"I know the road has been rough, the journey has been tough, but through the special grace of God Almighty you have made it through," Dr. Nelson said amidst cheers from the audience.

He indicated that they have survived and sustained themselves through the challenges and obstacles and have now come to a successful end of their pursuit of academic excellence at the nation's premier institution of higher learning, the University of Liberia.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Josephus Gray, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Liberia, Dr. Cecelia Cassell, Dean of the William V.S. Tubman College of Education and Mr. John M. Seilue, Dean of David A. StrazSinje Technical and Vocational College for their service.

He also expressed gratitude to faculty members and staff of the various colleges for a job well done in bringing the graduates to the finishing line.

Additionally, Dr. Nelson appreciated the family members and friends of the graduates who supported them in preparation for the future of Liberia and the world at large.

The UL President assured them that their investments are highly appreciated and will certainly payoff as they go into the future.Dr. Nelson appreciated the entire University of Liberia family for brightening the light to lead the institution to where it is.

The Valedictorian, Student Sekou Sidiki Konneh from the Sociology Department who graduated with honor (Magna Cum Laude), said the graduating class was so honored and grateful to the university administration and faculty for all the support in ensuring the success of their academic journey.He thanked families and friends who stood by their relatives to achieve their academic dreams.