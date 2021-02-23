Rwanda: Yvonne Idamange's Case File Sent to Prosecution

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Monday, February 22, sent the case file of Yvonne Idamange Iryamugwiza to prosecution, Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB confirmed to The New Times.

Normally, the prosecution has five days of looking into a case sent by RIB, before taking it to court.

In the five days, the prosecution among others carries out further investigations to gather more evidence before taking the case to court.

According to Murangira, Idamange faces charges including; causing uprising or unrest among the public, publication of rumours, intentional assault and battery, and demolishing, damaging, or desecrating a place where genocide victims are laid to rest among other allegations.

Before her arrest, Idamange had used her YouTube channel to call for demonstrations against the President, urging potential protesters to carry Bibles.

Upon conviction, Idamange could face imprisonment of between three and 15 years.

The 42-year-old was arrested last week after allegedly "exhibiting behaviour that mixes politics, criminality, and madness," through several media platforms.