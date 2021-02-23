Nigeria: Alleged N2.2 Billion Fraud - Court Grants Fayose Leave to Travel Abroad

23 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Davidson Iriekpen

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday granted permission to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, to travel abroad for further medical treatment.

Fayose is standing trial on 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and conspiracy in to the tune of N2.2billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted Fayose the permission following an application by his counsel, Mr. Ola Olanipekun (SAN).

The former governor had through his counsel, sought an order of the court granting him leave "to travel outside Nigeria for further medical examination, diagnosis, treatment and therapeutics, as exigency of his health demands, on dates which shall not coincide with or obstruct any date of the trial in this case."

He also sought an order that his international passport, which was deposited with the Registrar of the court as part of the conditions for bail granted should be released to him and returned to the court upon return from the trip.

The application was not opposed by the EFCC.

In granting the application as contained in the Motion on Notice dated February 5, 2021, and moved yesterday by Mr. Sunday Olowolafe, the court insisted that Fayose must be in court on March 18 and 19, 2021, being the next adjourned dates.

After stunning Nigerians by surrendering himself to the EFCC on October 16, 2018, Fayose was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, on 11 counts before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun.

He was arraigned alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited.

The former governor was re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Olatoregun, following EFCC's petition.

He also pleaded not guilty before Aneke and was allowed to continue on the bail earlier granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.