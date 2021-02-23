Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Less Than 700 Cases for Fourth Consecutive Day

23 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria on Sunday recorded its lowest daily tally this year with 521 infections.

Nigeria's daily <a target="_blank" href="https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/">COVID-19</a> infections have fallen below 700 for the fourth consecutive day, the first time since the beginning of 2021.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 542 new cases, according to the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>.

The reduction in daily cases occurs after weeks of relatively high figures when Nigeria recorded an average of over 1,000 daily cases since the second wave of the pandemic began in the country in December.

The total coronavirus infections recorded in Nigeria is now 152,616, the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, the death toll is still on the rise with 23 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, one of the highest daily death toll ever.

The latest figure which indicated a significant increase from the eight deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours raised Nigeria's fatality toll to 1,862 in total.

About 59 fatalities have been recorded in the past four days.

Nigeria on January 30 recorded its highest daily death tally of 27 deaths to topple the previous record of 23 deaths reported on January 15.

Specifics

The 542 new cases were reported from 21 states - Lagos (99), Kwara (91), Ebonyi (48), Ogun (44), Kaduna (42), Oyo (33), Ondo (25), FCT (24), Kebbi (23), Osun (20), Ekiti (17), Nasarawa (12), Imo (11), Delta (10), Gombe (9), Kano (8), Katsina (7), Rivers (7), Edo (5), Plateau (4) and Bauchi (3).

Lagos had the highest with 99 new cases followed by Kwara and Ebonyi with 91 and 48 infections respectively.

Of the over 152,000 new cases, a total of 129,300 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 21,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

