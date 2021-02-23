Ethiopia: Sidama State Officially Inaugurated

Sidama State President Desta Ledamo said that the statehood of Sidama has addressed the people's long-held quest and consolidated the implementation of Ethiopia's multi-federalism system, which was only in paper in the reign of the now-defunct TPLF junta.

The official establishment of Sidama State was marked yesterday in Hawassa City in the presence of state presidents, mayors of city administration as well as other high-ranking officials.

Noting that the longstanding quest of the people of Sidama to statehood, the president stated that the public's demand was ignored and suppressed by force during the previous regimes. Due to the coming to power of the reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) leadership, Sidama people's age-old question has got the proper response.

The state chief extended his utmost gratitude to those who are standing with the people of Sidama in their quest to statehood and afterwards.

"Our state is blessed with abundant resource with suitable climatic condition for investment, recreation, tourism conference and destination. Hence, these make Sidama the preferred destination for multinational business companies."

He expressed Sidama's readiness to avail the necessary services and utilities for those investors who are interested in exploring the state's enormous investment opportunities.

House of Federation Speaker Adem Farah said on his part that the government is working to ensure human and democratic right protection enshrined in the constitution. The establishment of Sidama State as 10th member of the federation following constitutional and legal system is an indication of the government's commitment for nation building which is aligned with the principles of multi-federalist state.

The country's constitution has provided the right for the people to exercise self-administration socially, economically and politically.