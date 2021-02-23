Ethiopia: Rational Voices Debunking Junta Apologists' Falsehood - Media Director

-Urges gov't to supply more facts

The counter disinformation campaign that Ethiopians abroad launched recently has started to portray the true versions of events happening in Ethiopia while acutely debunking lies fabricated by Junta's apologists.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald yesterday, Ethiopian American Civic Council Campaign and Media Director Seyoum Assefa remarked that in short time since its commencement, the ongoing twitter campaign has brought significant results in painting the true picture of the last and current stages of the law enforcement operations in Ethiopia.

"We're yet compiling data about the 5th edition of the campaign held on Sunday. What I can say at this stage is that our tweets well surpass the 4th one. "

It is to be recalled that in the 4th edition, Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia made around 130, 000 tweets only under #UnityforEthiopia.

He is confident that this edition would set a new record and hopes the 6th edition would be even better than this.

But he never shied away from mentioning the stark challenges the campaign is facing.

"We should produce more and more contents that outweigh those produced by the liars. To this end, pertinent bodies should support the campaign in making facts available. For instance, governmental bodies should supply adequate facts. What we do is verifying the facts and disseminating them to the international community. "

Seyoum added: "We're trying to get supports from ICT professionals and the next round of the campaign is sure to be the most successful as compared to previous ones."