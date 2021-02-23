Ethiopia: Parties Express Satisfaction With Election Campaign Launch

ADDIS ABABA - Political parties have officially launched election campaigns in various parts of the country as of Last Saturday and expressed satisfaction with the way the 6th general elections' campaign is going, party leaders disclosed.

National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) Public Relations Head Tahir Mohammed told The Ethiopian Herald that NaMA has officially launched election campaign in Addis Ababa, Debre Birhan, Dessie, Gonder, and Bahir Dar as of last Saturday.

Tahir said NaMA, All Ethiopian Unity Party, and BALDERAS for True Democracy altogether have made election campaigns since these three parties have reached a consensus to work together on election related issues. The campaigns were successful accompanied by public rally in the aforesaid cities and towns with the help of security forces.

The public campaigns have generated

motivation and curiosity among the general public, and the party will continue the campaign until the time for conducting election campaigning comes to an end.

BALDERAS Public Relations Officer Bekalu Chanie (Ph.D) said that leaders requested the public to actively engage in the next public campaigns.

Bekalu further said that the feedback from the community was positive and the campaign was successful and was meant to alert the general public to play their part in the upcoming 6th general elections.

All Ethiopian Unity Party President Mammushet Amare on his part said that the campaign was successful by all standards as there were big turnout during the first election campaign.

The next campaigns will be made in the South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNPR), Oromia, and Harar soon, he noted.

He requested the media, government, and security forces to further consolidate their cooperation in due course of ensuring peace and stability in the whole election process.

Meanwhile Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice ( EZEMA) has been undertaking election campaign in all states except in Tigray state using different means like conducting door to door campagin, distributing flyers and preparing different meetings and conferences.

Ezema Communication Head Natnael Feleke y explained that he is quite hopeful the the 6th general elections would be the first fair and free election in the history of the country.

He also said that the party has been eagerly expecting the practicality of a momentous election which can bring about an all-rounded change in the country.

Hoping all this, the party has been operating with good faith and responsibly .

Though there are enabling environments to undertake successful election campaign, it is not entirely free from hurdles he said, adding when the party launched the campaign at the beginning at Addis Ababa Shero- Meda area, the security forces prevented it from undertaking the campaign citing non-convincing justifications. Likewise, the party was forced to postpone election campaign to the next day as it encountered a challenge around Konso, SNNP state.

He noted that the party has been working through preparing code of conduct and providing awareness creation activities about elections o to leaders, members and supporters of the party with a view to help assist the national effort geared towards conducting a free, fair and peaceful election.