Ethiopia: Parties Express Satisfaction With Election Campaign Launch

23 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse And Tamiru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Political parties have officially launched election campaigns in various parts of the country as of Last Saturday and expressed satisfaction with the way the 6th general elections' campaign is going, party leaders disclosed.

National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) Public Relations Head Tahir Mohammed told The Ethiopian Herald that NaMA has officially launched election campaign in Addis Ababa, Debre Birhan, Dessie, Gonder, and Bahir Dar as of last Saturday.

Tahir said NaMA, All Ethiopian Unity Party, and BALDERAS for True Democracy altogether have made election campaigns since these three parties have reached a consensus to work together on election related issues. The campaigns were successful accompanied by public rally in the aforesaid cities and towns with the help of security forces.

The public campaigns have generated

motivation and curiosity among the general public, and the party will continue the campaign until the time for conducting election campaigning comes to an end.

BALDERAS Public Relations Officer Bekalu Chanie (Ph.D) said that leaders requested the public to actively engage in the next public campaigns.

Bekalu further said that the feedback from the community was positive and the campaign was successful and was meant to alert the general public to play their part in the upcoming 6th general elections.

All Ethiopian Unity Party President Mammushet Amare on his part said that the campaign was successful by all standards as there were big turnout during the first election campaign.

The next campaigns will be made in the South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNPR), Oromia, and Harar soon, he noted.

He requested the media, government, and security forces to further consolidate their cooperation in due course of ensuring peace and stability in the whole election process.

Meanwhile Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice ( EZEMA) has been undertaking election campaign in all states except in Tigray state using different means like conducting door to door campagin, distributing flyers and preparing different meetings and conferences.

Ezema Communication Head Natnael Feleke y explained that he is quite hopeful the the 6th general elections would be the first fair and free election in the history of the country.

He also said that the party has been eagerly expecting the practicality of a momentous election which can bring about an all-rounded change in the country.

Hoping all this, the party has been operating with good faith and responsibly .

Though there are enabling environments to undertake successful election campaign, it is not entirely free from hurdles he said, adding when the party launched the campaign at the beginning at Addis Ababa Shero- Meda area, the security forces prevented it from undertaking the campaign citing non-convincing justifications. Likewise, the party was forced to postpone election campaign to the next day as it encountered a challenge around Konso, SNNP state.

He noted that the party has been working through preparing code of conduct and providing awareness creation activities about elections o to leaders, members and supporters of the party with a view to help assist the national effort geared towards conducting a free, fair and peaceful election.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigerian Singer Banky W Reveals How He Survived Cancer Surgery
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.