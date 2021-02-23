Ethiopia: Chief Staff in State Visit to UAE

Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) General Birhanu Jula handed over Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) message to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over the weekend.

Ethiopian high-ranking military officials led by General Birhanu are paying a visit to the UAE.

During the discussion, Gen. Birhanu said that the already in a good shape Ethio- UAE ties are transformed to all-round partnership and cooperation. By the same atoken, the collaboration of the two countries' defense institutions is invigorated and the horizon of partnership is also widened.

He briefed the Crown Prince on the law enforcement operation that was taken place in Tigray State and the current situation in the area. Also, the two sides exchanged views on the current peace and security concerns of the East Africa region.

Sheikh Mohammed said on his part that it is the desire of UAE to enhance the cooperation and partnership with Ethiopia for the benefit of the people and economies of the two countries.

Noting UAE's desire to strengthen partnership with Ethiopia in spheres of economy, technology, security as well military alliance, the crown prince affirmed his government's commitment to the materialization of the plan.

Similarly, Real Admiral of Ethiopian Navy, Kindu Geza held talks with Commander of the UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

General Birhanu is expected to confer with UAE's Defense Minister as well as Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.